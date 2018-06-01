Malawi: It's Time for Malawi to Quit Tobacco

analysis

Imagine this: You are a farmer in one of the poorest countries of the world. Each year, the price of your harvest falls, but you keep growing the same crop because it is what your mother and, before her, your grandmother farmed.

Due to low prices at the auction house, you sign a contract, even though you can't read, with a company that loans you money for fertilizer and seeds. You use some of this to pay your children's school fees.

You fall sick with headaches and dizziness. Your children stay home from school to help farm. They fall sick too. At the end of the season, the amount paid for your crop is less than the loan plus interest. The purchasing company says prices are low because people on the other side of the world are trying to shut down your business. Apparently, tobacco is deadly.

World No Tobacco Day is May 31, and while it generally focuses on the health risks of smoking, the harms the tobacco industry inflicts are even broader. It has benefited from exploiting farmers in low-income countries like Malawi.

Malawi is the most tobacco-dependent country in the world. In 2015, tobacco leaf comprised 30 to 40 per cent of its total exports, making up 11 per cent of the country's gross domestic product and 60 per cent of its foreign exchange earnings. While tobacco leaf is clearly an important source of foreign exchange earnings at the national level, most tobacco farmers in Malawi live in poverty.

A 2016 study found that Malawian tobacco farmers make an average profit of US$79 per acre, substantially less than the average in the agricultural sector (US$351). It concludes "tobacco farmers are not earning enough to support a sustainable livelihood."

Since the 1990s, there have been accusations that the prices at the tobacco auction are fixed by companies acting like a cartel.