President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces during Madaraka Day celebrations (file photo).

More senior government officials will be arrested in the war against corruption that has rocked the government, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President said he was happy with the arrests made so far adding that he would not condone such individuals in his administration.

Mr Kenyatta declared a fully-fledged fight on the vice which he likened to colonialism saying "in the end it must be dealt with firmly".

'PREDATORS'

Describing those accused of corruption as "predators", their actions, he continued, have denied Kenyans of critical public service and development.

"I want officials, particularly senior ones, who are directly implicated in corruption to have no place in my administration and for them to go to jail," he said at Kinoru Stadium during this year's Madaraka Day fete in Meru.i

Some top officials including Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo and National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai implicated in the National Youth Service financial scandal were charged in court earlier this week.

Reports of multi-billion shilling corruption scandals that could undermine the Jubilee administration's four pillars of growth have turned the spotlight on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Apart from the NYS scam, others are the fraudulent payments for maize supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board and Kenya Power tenders wars.

"Today, I want to address myself to these enemies, who must be boldly confronted by all Kenyans of goodwill in the same manner our forefathers resolved to join hands in the fight against colonialism. Our forefathers resolve to destroy the yoke of colonialism is what gave birth to our beloved nation. I have resolved to lead this nation in getting rid of corruption and division, the main challenges we face today, just like colonialism was then," he said.

VICES

Additionally, the provision of information by Kenyans on corruption and other vices that have bedevilled the country will be of importance, according to the president.

"While the challenge may look huge because of the way corruption has become entrenched in some of our people, today, we have to declare in unison that corruption in all its forms will be diminished from our country.

"As colonialism was defeated, so will we defeat corruption. We must, with a sense of great urgency, destroy and eliminate corruption in our country before it fully destroys us and the future of our children."

The Head of State did not mince his words on the work by the multi-agency tasked with investigating and prosecuting corrupt individuals.

Singling out the Director of Public Prosecutions, the police, and other institutions in the team against corruption are on the move, the president stated hose heading these departments know what is required of them.

"Their work will bear fruit when the Judiciary responds by ensuring that the frivolous and obstructive use of the court system to avoid responsibility will not be allowed. I welcome the assurance of the Judiciary's leadership that they are with the rest of government, and all Kenyans, in this war for our integrity as a country," Mr Kenyatta said.

He also castigated the moral decay amongst different professionals that has seen widespread condemnation.

These include teachers who impregnate students, preachers who swindle their flocks, lawyers who defraud clients and architects building houses using shortcuts leading to collapse of such structures.

Doctors and other medical practitioners were also on the president's radar for giving false diagnoses to increase their fees and the sale of fake medicine.

"Too often, some of the worst rogues are welcomed back home like conquering celebrities.

"The truth is that we are facing a grave threat to our moral basis as a people, from government down to the family. From leaders to parents, from corporates to individual citizens, we have a role to fight for our honour so that our country can prosper," he said.

In his speech, he also touched on the clamour for a referendum saying that making changes was only part of the solutions being sought in the betterment of Kenya's rule.

"We must also be honest enough to admit that changes to laws or processes are only a part of the solution.

"The work we are called to do is to build trust and then change hearts and minds. We have many laws in Kenya, and a fine Constitution.

"It is not the letter that will get us to our destination, it is the spirit that we have when obeying the law," Mr Kenyatta said.