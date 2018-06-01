Kenya: Kipruto Now Wants World Record After Rome Win

World and Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto cracked a world lead with victory at Rome Golden Gala on Thursday in Italy before vowing to attempt the World Record in Monaco on July 20.

Kipruto, who is also the Commonwealth champion, chalked a season's best of 8 minutes and 08:40 seconds, exacting revenge against compatriot Benjamin Kibet, who beat him in Eugene last Saturday.

Kibet finished second in 8:10.01 ahead of Doha winner Chala Beyo (8:11.22).

"I know I can run faster and I now have four weeks to focus on training before attempting the world record in the Monaco Diamond," said Kipruto, who boasts a personal best of 8:00.12 from Birmingham in 2016. "I will put all of my effort in there. I'm ready for it."

Kenyan-born Saif Saaeed Shaheen of Qatar holds the world record time of 7:53.63 set September 3, 2004 in Brussels.

About Rome, Kipruto said he was prepared for the race and used his experience, having won the event in the past two years. Kipruto also wanted to forget the poor show in Shanghai where he failed to finish his 5,000m race before finishing second at Prefontaine Classic.

Kenyans reign supreme in Rome's Golden Gala

Fast-rising Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot sealed their second Diamond League victories in Rome.

KIYENG WINS

The 2015 World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng signalled her return after winning her specialty.

In a replica of his maiden Diamond League victory in Shanghai, Kinyamal charged from behind at the home straight, holding off the race leader Jonathan Kitilit once again to win in 1:44.65.

The 20-year-old Kenyan beat compatriot and 2016 Diamond League Series winner Ferguson Rotich to second in 1:44.74 as Kitilit come in third in 1:44.78.

Kinyamal won in Shanghai on May 12 in a personal best and meet record time of 1:43.91 before finishing third at the Prefontaine Classic on May 26 in Eugene, USA, clocking 1:46.14.

Kinyamal lost the battle to compatriot Emmanuel Korir in Eugene, who claimed his second Diamond League victory this season in 1:45.16. Korir missed the Rome action.

"I was ready and I enjoyed this meeting," said Kinyamal. "I like to say the last 100m is my strength and it was today and I felt great."

Fears of Kenyans facing the 2017 London World Championships embarrassment were rife but World champion Emma Coburn from USA, who had the company of Kiyeng and Cellphine Chespol, stumbled over the last water barrier and fell.

That saw the Kenyans glide through as Kiyeng set the season's best and the meeting record with 9:04.56 while Chespol finished second in 9:05.14 followed by compatriot Norah Jeruto in 9:07.17. Coburn came in fourth in 9:08.13.

"Beating the MR and achieving a world lead makes me feel really good," said Kiyeng. "My targets this year are the African Championships, World Cup and the DL Series wins."

Cheruiyot beat his friend and training partner Elijah Manangoi in 3:31.22, improving his own world lead of 3:31:48 set in Shanghai last month. Manangoi, the reigning World and Commonwealth champion, finished second in 3:33.79 as World Indoor champion Samuel Tefera (3:34.84) finished third.