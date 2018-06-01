Tanzania: Nasty C Drops Two Singles Off His Upcoming Album

South African singer Nasty C, has today released two new singles 'King' and 'Jungle' ahead of his highly anticipated second album, 'Strings and Bling'.

This comes a few weeks after an exclusive Nairobi listening session of the album, where he hosted industry stakeholders who got to sample new songs set to feature in the album.

Produced by Cody Rhones, 'Jungle' is a trap-happy song and a meditation on Nasty C's experience of the concrete jungle that Johannesburg is.

"The jungle is our community where anything and everything happens, it's where people live recklessly. There are no rules because you can do whatever you want. The jungle is also Jo'burg. A lot more stuff happens there than what happened when I used to be in Durban. Those two meanings are intertwined," he says

While 'Jungle' sees a more aggressive Nasty C re-enter the music scene, the song, produced by South Africa's Tweezy, is a tongue-in-cheek look at misguided youth who refer to themselves as "young kings."

King features American rapper, A$AP Ferg, who recorded his verse during a visit to South Africa. "It's not like I'm calling myself king," explained Nasty C.

"It's about these kids who talk too much and I'm mocking the term 'king' because of how those guys call each other that."

On 'King,' Nasty C raps about visiting places like Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana and waxes lyrical about feeding women jollof rice. Travelling has given the 21-year-old a wealth of experience to pour into his new music and he is thrilled to share it all in Strings And Bling.

Strings And Bling is Nasty C's first release through Universal Music Group Africa and the team in Nigeria shared their excitement about the opportunities for this talented artist within the market.

The General Manager, Universal Music Group Nigeria, Mr. Ezegozie Eze, said: "Nasty C is one of Africa's finest musical exports and his latest album is a testament to the skill, craft and passion that he brings to his game every single time.

Each song on the album tells a story and connects with listeners in different ways, and we are thrilled to bring this excellent body of work to the market."