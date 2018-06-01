31 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ekiti - Fayemi Picks 74-Year-Old Running Mate

By Josiah Oluwole

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti State governorship election, Kayode Fayemi, has picked a former chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Adebisi Egbeyemi, as his running mate.

Party leaders were said to have reached the decision to have Mr Egbeyemi run with the governorship candidate, after several hours of meeting on Thursday night.

The race for the deputy governorship candidate had been a subject of speculations as several prominent names had been dropped before Wednesday night.

Mr Egbeyemi, a native of Ado-Ekiti, was born on May 8, 1944 to the family of the late Egbeyemi Alade and late Madam Tinubu Egbeyemi.

He attended the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, where he read Law between 1977 and 1980 and was called to bar in 1981 as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He was appointed Commissioner under the regime of governor Niyi Adebayo of the Alliance For Democracy(AD).

