Tanzania: U.S.$300 Million From Acacia Not Yet Paid, Says Minister

Dodoma — The Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Prof PalamagambaKabudi told the National Assembly yesterday that talks between the government of Tanzania and Acacia are in final stages and expected to complete between end of June and mid-July this year.

Prof Kabudi who was contributing during the winding-up of the Ministry of Minerals budget said even the $300 million promised by the mining giant as a gesture of good faith in the discussions will be paid after the completion of the talks.

He was responding to queries raised by the lawmakers during the minerals budget debate in which they needed the updates on the mining saga.

"The talks are still ongoing for now but we are in the final stages and things are in good order. We were discouraged by some people when we started the move but I can assure you that the talks are almost ending well. Between end of this June and mid-July, we will complete inshaallah (God willing)," said Prof Kabudi.

Earlier, MrSaedKubenea (Ubungo-Chadema) had asked the government to report on the status of the gold/copper concentrate banned from exportation last year as the speech of the Minister for Minerals MrsAngellahKairuki skipped the topic.

"What is exactly the status? We want to know if mining companies still export concentrate and when will the smelter be built in the country," said MrKubenea.

"We were given a lot of expectations and the Taxman said Acacia owes it $190 billion in taxes... Where is the money?" he said.

The comment was also echoed by MrMarwaChachaRyoba (Serengeti-Chadema) who also wanted to know the status of the ban.

"I understand that TunduLissu was shot last year because of this issue. This was the main cause. He was accused of being a puppet for the mining firms. Where is the $190 billion taxes and $300 million promised by Acacia as a gesture of good faith?" said MrRyoba.

Tanzania banned exportation of the gold/copper concentrate last year pending investigations over how the country benefited from the mineral resources.

The move hit hard on Acacia which had been exporting the concentrate. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) also slapped the company with $190 billion in unpaid tax bills.