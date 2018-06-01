1 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NCS Calls for Inclusive Digital Development

By Ugo Onwuaso

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has called for an inclusive digital development, to enable the thriving democracy achieve sustainable growth.Prof. Sola Aderounmu, NCS President, said this in a statement he signed in Lagos, adding that "While Information Technology (IT) deployment and development in Nigeria continues to increase, experiences and benefits of IT and the Internet have largely not been widespread.

"The most socially and economically excluded such as women, individuals living with disabilities, young people, the poor, the rural populace as a whole are also digitally excluded."There is need to have an inclusive digital development that will enable our thriving democracy to achieve sustainable growth," Aderounmu said.

Aderounmu called for a deeper, widespread use, and development of technology to build a greater nation.He added that use of technology would create jobs, reduce poverty, improve governance, empower the excluded, and address challenges in health and education sector, as well as, boost economic performance.

"In this 21st century, access to the internet, digital devices, and technical skills is essential for full participation in the society and economy."In spite of advances made, the fact that many are unable to realize their potentials in the digital world is a big obstacle to development."Digital activity has increased but digital impact has not. IT initiatives in the absence of inclusion reinforce inequalities and hinder overall tech-enabled development.

"Improving inclusion is not an end in itself, but it is required to ensure leverage on IT, to significantly improve healthcare, poverty reduction, job creation, education, governance and food security," he said.

He said that the coming NCS 2018 National Conference would address practical realities and needs, best practices, emerging issues, innovation, stakeholder roles and future sustainability."Digital inclusion is particularly important as the urgent need to diversify the economy from dependence on oil and improve economic performance becomes more important.

