Tanzania: Bunge Queries 3% Minerals Devt Funds Allocation

Dodoma — The development expenditure for the Ministry of Minerals was only 3.83 per cent of the estimates in the current financial year, raising concern over the fate of some projects planned for implementation.

The government allocated Sh21.78 billion for the ministry as development budget but up to the end of March, 2018 it had received just Sh834.976 million, according to the Minister for Minerals Mrs Angellah Kairuki who tabled her estimates for the next financial year yesterday.

She also explained that only 36.56 per cent of her total budget of Sh52.4 billion was released by the Treasury.

The Parliament's Energy and Minerals committee said the trend would derail some mining projects earmarked for generating income.

"Tanzanians have high expectations in this new ministry in supervising the mining sector and ensure it contribute meaningfully to the economy. But this trend reduces its efficiency," said the committee chairman Mr Dunstan Kitandula.

Projects affected

He said projects affected include Kiwira Coal Mine, Kabulo Coal Mine, Tin buying from small miners, Buhemba gold mine, Stamigold and Ubena Zomozi aggregates which all are under the State Mining Corporation (Stamico).

Mr Kitandula claimed the government was not committed in developing the Kiwira Coal Mine despite huge demand of the coal by industries. The government failed to release Sh10bn meant for the project.

"The intention to start a subsidiary Kyerwa Tin Company failed and this affected small miners who were encouraged to produce tin," he added.

Meanwhile, the government aims to increase income from mining activities by 59.57 per cent, to Sh310.6bn in the next financial year as it intensified against cheating in the sector. In the current budget, she said the collection target was Sh194.66 billion.

Ms Kairuki's total budget was increased from Sh52.4bn currently to Sh58.9 billion. "The government will improve audit and inspection of large and small mines to get correct data on investment, production, export and payment of taxes. We will also strengthen crackdown on smuggling at production sites and in the exit points as well as make close follow-up on the returns of dealers and brokers to make sure they pay reasonable taxes," said Mrs Kairuki.

The mining sector experienced regulatory and operational changes last year as the government moved to raise the public's stake in the lucrative business.

wanted it contribute more to the economy.

President John Magufuli banned exportation of Acacia's gold/copper concentrate following the crackdown on the sector.

The Parliament also enacted three mineral-related laws that that among other things allow the government to own at least 16 per cent free carried shares in the mining companies.

In 2017, the sector accounted for 4.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) as it grew by 17.5 per cent compared with 11.5 per cent in 2016, according to Mrs Kairuki.

The value of minerals exports also reached $1.81 billion.