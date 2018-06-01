A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officer appeared in court yesterday facing abuse of office charges after he generated a fake vehicle permit. Kennedi Ganyiwa (57) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer by contravening section 174(1) of the Customs and Excise Act.

Ganyiwa's trial has been set for June 12.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 8, at the Zimra Motor Traffic Department, Kurima House in Harare, Ganyiwa generated a fake vehicle temporary import permit.

The permit had a fake embargo number which supposedly originated from an airport port.

It is the state's case that the permit was meant for Allen Masiya, but was written Allen Manyengavana.

The permit was to be used to deceive police detectives, who had impounded Masiya's South African-registered vehicle for them to release it.

Transactions were not recorded as required by law.