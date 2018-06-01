The Ovaherero Traditional Authority has denied involvement in the rift of the troubled National Unity Democratic Organisation party's leadership.

OTA's spokesperson, Uazuva Kaumbi, in a statement issued yesterday, said the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) and Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro, do not have any influence over what is happening at Nudo.

Kaumbi's statement comes after one Nudo faction, 'Team VK 100%' led by Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu, accused the traditional authority of directly influencing events within the party.

Kandorozu's opponent, Esther Muinjangue, is a member of the traditional authority, as the chairperson of the Ovaherero/Ovambanderu Genocide Foundation.

"Neither OTA nor chief Rukoro has any role or influence whatsoever in the internal affairs of Nudo," Kaumbi stressed.

He added that Muinjangue and traditional leaders associated with OTA, campaigned in their personal capacities as members of Nudo and were not doing so on behalf of the traditional authority.

Kaumbi, however, admitted that Nudo and the traditional authority were intertwined when chief Hosea Kutako was the party's president and the paramount chief then followed by his successor Kuaima Riruako who held both positions.

"We note here that, until 2014, the Ovaherero paramount chiefs, starting with Hosea Kutako, were also presidents of Nudo, and this may have created the unfortunate impression that the party and OTA are intertwined.

"By contrast, the current paramount chief, advocate Vekuii Rukoro, is a well-known member of the Swapo Party, and thus the historical automatic link between the two entities has been severed," he said.

"Thus, what happens in Nudo stays in Nudo and OTA has nothing to do with it," stressed Kaumbi.