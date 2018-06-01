It's looking good for Zimbabwe's players in the International Tennis Federation Old Mutual Series currently underway at Harare Sports Club with Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Mehluli Sibanda making their way to the semi-finals.

The local players continued with their dominance at the tournament to prevail over their opponents in yesterday's quarter-finals.

Second seed Garanganga, who has been enjoying a good run since the tournament started, beat Isaac Stoute 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to pull through to today's semi-finals.

And, just like in the first round when he played fellow countryman Courtney Lock, it's going to be another Zimbabwean affair when he faces Mehluli Sibanda today in the semi-finals.

Sibanda beat Jorge Blanco Guadalupe 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last four.

For Sibanda it's an impressive performance having played his final junior year last year.

The 18-year-old said he has been working on his serve and there has been an improvement on his play.

"I had to work on my serve a lot more because these guys if I don't have a big serve they (are) just going to hammer me the whole time.

"So I had to work on my serve and I had to practice to play a little bit aggressive and I improved," said Sibanda.

Top seed Benjamin also remained on course when he dismissed sixth seed Aaron Schmid 6-2, 6-1 on his way to the semi-final.

He is also through to the doubles finals with his brother Courtney after they defeated the pair of William Bushamuka and Tukhula Jacobs 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

Benjamin faces Joshua Howard-Tripp in the other semi-final match.

He will later join Courtney to take on India's Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur in the doubles final.

After taking one singles and two double titles last year, the top seed will be hoping for another success story.

Chandrasekar and Peranamallur dismissed Darko Bojanovic and Siphosothando Montsi 6-0, 6-1 to be in the finals.