1 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead As Assailants Open Fire On a Verulam Family

One person has been killed and another injured in a shooting on Neptune Drive in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

A family of five from Trenance Park in Verulam were on their way to work in Umhlanga in a blue Mazda 3 when unknown suspects, in a white Fiat Uno, opened fire on them.

Security group Reaction Unit South Africa said, following the shooting, the victims sped off and stopped at a general dealer for assistance.

"Upon arrival, [we found] the driver was shot in the leg, while the front seat passenger was shot in the head," spokesperson Prem Baram said.

Baram said the two were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The driver sustained gunshot wounds on both legs and the 25-year-old passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala confirmed to News24 that Verulam police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to Reaction Unit, the motive of the shooting is yet to be established.

Source: News24

South Africa

