South Africa: Deputy Minister Mkongi Leads the SAPS Youth Training Initiative in Eastern Cape

press release

Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi has arrived in Eastern Cape to attend a handing over of certificates to 200 young police Constables who have undergone training in life skills and personality development.

The awarding of these certificates is also aligned with Youth month and youth development initiatives within SAPS.

The young leaders are also focused on the pillars of Back to Basics policing approach and implementation of the Eastern Cape 'RRR' Vision-Revive, Restore, Reform.

The Junior Provincial concept will also be unveiled today during this meeting.