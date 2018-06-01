1 June 2018

Tanzania: Activist Not Happy With Tobacco Firms

Dar es Salaam — As Tanzania joined other countries to mark the World No Tobacco Day yesterday, an anti-tobacco activist took issue with companies that are increasingly investing in the country. The World No Tobacco Day, marked on May 31 every year, was set to raise awareness on the hazards related tobacco consumption. Ms Lutgard Kagaruki, a tobacco control activist and Executive Director of Tanzania Tobacco Control Forum, told The Citizen that the existence of tobacco companies, cigarette brands and farmers in Tanzania proves that the control of tobacco is still not making headway. (Alfred Zacharia)

"I am very sad today. As we are investing efforts in controlling consumption of tobacco, the country has 10 companies producing different tobacco products and at least 20 cigarette brands," she said.

She called on the government to enact laws that would limit tobacco consumption in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). (Alfred Zacharia)

