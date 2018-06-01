South Africa: 36-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Skierlik Section, Majakaneng

press release

Yesterday, 31 May 2018, police in Mooinooi arrested a 36-year-old suspect in Skierlik section, Majakaneng, for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle. The suspect is also linked and charged with a case of business robbery that was reported at Muldersdrift.

According to information received, the police were conducting patrols at Majakaneng when they spotted a man carrying a school bag. The man was approached and his bag searched. Inside the bag, the police found a 38 special revolver with six bullets, a lap top, cable ties, a cellphone and a roll of wire. Upon further investigation, the police found goods were hidden at one of the houses. They also found two vehicles abandoned in the street. Inside one of the cars, household items were found.

Investigations revealed that the suspect is linked with a business robbery that committed in Muldersdrift yesterday, 31 May 2018, at 03:00. It is alleged that six suspects broke into a business of a 48-year-old man, then tied him together with two security guards with ropes before taking the electrical appliances, four cellphones. They fled the scene with the victim's four vehicles; a white Toyota Corolla, a white Toyota Hilux, a black Toyota Aurius and a white Mercedes Benz. Two of the cars, a white Toyota Corolla and a black Toyota Auris were later found abandoned in Majakaneng village near Brits. Five suspects are still at large and investigation continues. The suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 4 June 2018.