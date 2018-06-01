South Africa: MEC Lebogang Motlhaping - Motor Vehicle Renewal Licence Relocation Launch

press release

MEC Lebogang Motlhaping's, Launch of relocation of renewal of motor vehicle licence

Head of Department, Mr Moeketsi Dichaba;

Head of Ministry, Mr Kabelo Mohibidu;

Chief Financial Officer, Mr Thabo Holele;

Mayor of Gasegonyana Municipality, Mr Masegala;

Chairperson of Santaco, Mr Zwane Nkonki;

South African Post Office General Manager Commercial, Mr Tebogo Makgamatha;

South African Post Office Accounts Manager Commercial, Mr Michael Marumo;

Officials of the Department and the South African Post Office;

Members of the Media;

Programme Director;

Ladies and gentlemen

The year 2018 marks the historical epoch-making moment which characterises the centenary of the evolutionary birth of Nelson Mandela which coincides with the genesis of Mama Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu also profoundly providing us with a unique opportunity together with our people to honour their lives, the devotees which contributed and shaped African communities and we are indeed have a corresponding right of meeting their needs.

Today also letters a perfect way to honour our stalwarts through our effort of bringing services closer to the people as we officially launch the Relocation of the Renewal of Motor Vehicle Licence from local municipalities to the South African Post Office.

Ladies and gentlemen, the purpose for the relocation of this function is to improve service delivery, reduce time clients spend in long queues and increase accessibility through longer trading hours, including Saturdays. In addition to this, the Post Office has a dedicated service point and EFT services meaning clients don't need to carry cash especially when making huge transactions.

We are pleased to announce that the service continues to achieve its desired outcome and more of our people are accessing the service with ease.

Distinguished guests, kindly allow me to take you back a bit on the process and progress of this function. Last year, the Department rolled out the first phase of the project at 10 South African Post Offices across the five Districts of the Province which gave us an opportunity to teeth out challenges we might have encountered prior to rolling out this second phase of the project.

Ladies and gentlemen, I must also hasten to indicate that we experienced very little challenges because this is a model the South African Post Office has already rolled out in other Province's such as the Free State.

The first phase of the relocation of the service commenced on the 1st June, 2017, at the following ten (10) Post Office outlets, in: Barkly West, Brandvlei, Calvinia, Keimoes, Kakamas, Kenhardt, Kathu, Olifantshoek, Loriesfontein and Upington.

Following the rollout of this first phase, the Department made a commitment to keep the community abreast of any developments and keeping true to our word, today we are happy to announce progress on the project.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to announce that we are rolling out the service in fifteen (15) more South African Post Offices in the Province.

The service will now be available in Britstown, Danielskuil, De Aar Groblershoop, Hartswater, Hopetown, Jan Kempdorp, Kuruman, Petrusville, Port Nolloth, Postmasburg, Prieska, Richmond, Springbok and Victoria West.

With this additional new 15 service points, it brings the total number of Post Offices offering the service across the Province to 25, further increasing accessibility to even the most remote areas of our Province.

Distinguished guests, further improvements to the service is that motor vehicle owners will now be able to renew their license discs at any post office offering the function, in the Northern Cape, and will no longer be restricted to their municipal areas.

Ladies and gentlemen, these are strides we are making in terms of service delivery and in ensuring that our people have access to Government services.

I must also indicate that with all the strides government makes, there is always a group of dedicated officials hard at work to ensure that as government we realise our desire to aid our people

Despite this being a tried and tested model, I must acknowledge and commend the officials that put in all the hard work and extra working hours to ensure the success of this project.

Programme Director, our Provincial Government is committed in advancing the targets of the South African development plan-2030 in the context of our Province which encapsulates and envisions the constructed path for our people and their development. Together in striving for humanity and building an alternative World we are charged with a task to deliberately build a better world anchored in the 4th Revolution to change the lives of our beloved country men and women and the Post office it is at heart of our developmental programme.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, today is also a demonstration that intergovernmental and collaborations based on correct institutional arrangements can be an alternative instrument for advancement of our people's aspirations and desires. We stand here today proud and confident that we are on course but we can only derive our confidence from the work that we do together in service and servants.

I thank you

