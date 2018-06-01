South Africa: Porsche Panamera 4s Sport Turismo - the Best of Both Worlds?

1 June 2018

It's more than 5m long, weighs in at around 1.9tons, yet dashes from standstill to 160km/h in 10sec. Plus it has plush seating for four, a huge boot, and the road manners of a sports car. Meet the Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo ...

Sports cars are supposed to be compact, agile and quick machines, with the focus placed firmly on performance. For that reason, your typical sports car formula allows for two seats, a powerful engine, wieldy dimensions and race car-inspired handling.

As sports cars go, few can claim to be as iconic, nor as enduring, as the Porsche 911. But while the 911 does follow the rule book in terms of size, weight and performance, it also makes nonsense of convention by hanging the engine behind the rear wheels.

Not that Porsche has ever been a company to follow the rules. After all, it was the Zuffenhausen marque that pioneered the now established trend of high-performance SUVs when it launched the Cayenne. The purists were up in arms, but Porsche is still smiling all the way to the bank.

So, the emergence of the Panamera Sport Turismo should hardly come as a surprise. It's a natural adjunct to...

