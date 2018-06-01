South Africa: The Provincial Commissioner Embarks On an Imbizo in the Modimolle Cluster

press release

In an attempt to give back and restore the morality of the community, the SAPS Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lt.General Nneke Ledwaba has today on Friday 1 June 2018 embarked on an Imbizo at Mokgoopong Stadium in the Modimolle Cluster.

The initiative which is directed by the escalation of crime in the area, will also see the General addressing the following crucial topics:

Domestic Violence related crimes.

Abuse of drugs and illegal substances.

Removal of learners from the schools with the intention to participate in protests.

The event is also being attended by the HOD of Transport and Community Safety, Mrs Nchabeng Tsebe, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Policing Major General Jan Scheepers, the Deputy Provincial HRM Major General Christine Morakaladi ,the Cluster Commander of Modimolle Brigadier Styn and other Cluster Commanders, the Provincial Heads and Station Commanders in partnership with the Community Police Forums, Tribal Authorities, Churches, Department of Education, Y-Cop and members of the community in and around Modimolle Cluster.

The day started with a parade led by the Provincial Commissioner.

The parade comprised of members of the Police Service, Traffic officers and the local Christian community.

The General encouraged the members to strengthen good relations with the community. He also ordered police visibility in order to combat crime in all the areas at all times.

After the parade, members dispersed to their respective deployed points.

The parade was followed by a briefing session chaired by the Provincial Commissioner with his deputies before embarking on safer school campaigns at four identified schools, namely:

Makhutsisha High School,

Mokhari High School,

Hans Strydom High School,

Letamong Combined School,

The Provincial Commissioner addressed learners on the prevalence of crime and the consequences of having a criminal record at Makhutsisha High School.

He further encouraged leaners to be respectful at all times especially towards their parents and teachers. He further warned them not to engage in Substance abuse, gangsterism, Consequences of a criminal record and crime in general. He concluded by wishing them a very good luck during their examination.

Lastly, Lieutenant General Ledwaba has conferred ranks to the newly promoted officers in recognition of their dedication and loyalty in the organisation to serve the communities with pride and dignity.