South Africa: MEC Dikgang Moiloa On Vandalism and Burning of Property During Violent Protest in Mohlakeng

press release

MEC for Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and Human Settlements, MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, condemned vandalising and burning of government institutions and other property during the recent violent protest in Mohlakeng.

Addressing the media in his office today, MEC Moiloa said that what was experienced with the situation in Mohlakeng on Wednesday morning is a serious cause for concern. Media reports of residents from Mohlakeng going on a rampage as a tool to air their grievances is behaviour that should be condemned in the strongest terms possible. "Damaging property, whether government owned or private property is a NO! NO!" said MEC Moiloa.

He warned that repairs and replacement of such infrastructure will lead to further delays in the allocation of housing to the deserving poorest of the poor in our society. "Criminals take advantage of our people's frustrations to plan and commit their nefarious acts under the guise of service delivery protests," said MEC Moiloa.

He further noted that the core of these violent protests are concerns that residents were frustrated by poor service delivery in the Rand West City Local Municipality. "It is further alleged that about 90 houses in the area were allocated to people who never applied for such houses. These concerns, genuine as some may be, are no justification for the destruction of property," said MEC Moiloa.

Also speaking at the briefing was the Executive Mayor of Rand West Municipality, Mzi Khumalo, who apologised for the inconvenience caused to the people who could not go to work and pupils who could not attend school on the day. "People have the right to protest but it must happen within the legal framework," said Mayor Khumalo.

Issued by: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs