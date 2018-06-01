South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Arrives in Kenya to Attend Madakara Day Celebrations

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza has this evening, 31 May 2018, arrived in Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya on a Working Visit that also coincides with the Madaraka Day (Freedom Day) celebrations, marking the day when Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963 from Britain.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, with the two countries' Heads of State meeting on the margins of various international and multilateral engagements to discuss matters of mutual interest. South Africa also undertook a State Visit to Kenya on 11 October 2016 in Nairobi.

Following his re-election in November 2017, President Kenyatta undertook a Working Visit to South Africa during January 2018 to attend the African National Congress annual anniversary celebrations in East London.

This engagement forms the basis for the invitation to the Deputy President from Kenya's governing Jubilee Party to strengthen party-to-party relations as well as trade and economic relations on the occasion of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

During the Working Visit, it is envisaged that President Kenyatta and Deputy President Mabuza will discuss issues of mutual concern including the proposed reform initiatives of the African Union, the ongoing security challenges in South Sudan and Somalia, as well as mutually beneficial economic opportunities between the two countries.

