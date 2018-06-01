South Africa: Jennifer Ferguson Slams Sunday Times for 'Unethical' Reporting On Rape Docket

analysis

Singer Jennifer Ferguson says she will approach the Press Ombudsman over a Sunday Times report which contained graphic details of her alleged rape at the hands of South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan. The newspaper obtained the details from a confidential affidavit submitted by Ferguson to police as part of her case against Jordaan.

New sex case against Danny, announced the lead story on the front page of the Sunday Times on 20 May 2018.

"Woman author says Safa boss Jordaan sexually assaulted her three times," the report said.

The article revealed that a second woman had opened a case of sexual harassment against Jordaan, following the laying of singer, Jennifer Ferguson's rape charge against the soccer administrator.

In addition to giving details about the second woman's allegations against Jordaan, the article reported: "The latest case emerged as Ferguson's affidavit to police, revealed here for the first time, gives a graphic account of the alleged rape."

It then proceeded to report explicit details of Ferguson's alleged rape - information gleaned from the affidavit Ferguson gave to the police, and which she...