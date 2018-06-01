Tanzania: Magufuli Sends Greetings Through Odinga On Kenya's Madaraka Day

Dar es Salaam — Kenyan National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has delivered greetings from President John Magufuli to Kenyans as they mark 55th years of Kenya independence on Friday.

Speaking in a well-attended event, held in Meru County, Odinga said he received a phone call from Dr Magufuli earlier in the day as he was preparing to attend the Madaraka Day event.

"My great friend, who is the President of Tanzania, Dr Magufuli asked me to deliver his greetings to the people of Meru on this important day. As you may recall, I once invited him to inaugurate one of the roads here in the county. He has promised to come back in the near future," he said in an event which was live televised.

In other development, Odinga, a former prime minister in Kenya said his reconciliation with President Uhuru Kenyatta aims to improve social services and welfare of the people of Kenya.

"We have united to fight corruption and tribalism. We are one," he said.

In March this year, President Kenyatta and Odinga held a surprise meeting at Kenya's State House, in Nairobi.

Again, on Thursday May 31 President Kenyatta's Deputy William Ruto and Raila Odinga's 2017 running mate Kalonzo Musyoka formally enjoined in the "Building Bridges" pact between their two bosses in a rare show of unity sealed by apologies and warm embraces.