South Africa: Listen - Nasty C Is Back With New Music Featuring A$AP Ferg

Nasty C is readying his highly anticipated second album, Strings and Bling .

In the build up to the release the rapper breezed back onto the music scene with two new singles: King and Jungle .

Produced by American beat-smith, Cody Rhones, Jungle is a trap-happy song. It is also a meditation on the artist's experience of the concrete jungle that is Johannesburg.

"The jungle is ekasi where anything and everything happens," said Nasty C. "It's where people live recklessly. There are no rules because you can do whatever you want. The jungle is also Joburg. A lot more stuff happens there than what happened when I used to be in Durban. Those two meanings are intertwined."

King is produced by South Africa's own Tweezy and is a tongue-in-cheek look at misguided youth, who refer to themselves as "young kings."

It features American rapper, A$AP Ferg, who recorded his verse during a visit to South Africa. "It's not like I'm calling myself king," explained Nasty C. "It's about these kids who talk too much and I'm mocking the term 'king' because of how those guys call each other that."

MORE ABOUT NASTY C:

Born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C has made a name for himself as the voice of his generation. The 21-year-old Sama and SAHHA-winning rapper released his stellar debut album, Bad Hair , as well as its re-release, Bad Hair Extensions , in 2016. The chart-topping single, J uice Back - which spawned an international remix featuring Davido and Cassper Nyovest - preceded it. In 2018, the artist who is also known as The Coolest Kid in Africa signed with Africa Creative Agency and Universal Music Group Africa.

