1 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Empower Women, Urge Agriculture Stakeholders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The government has been urged to empower women working in agriculture to revolutionise the sector.

Discussing the 2018/19 budget, agriculture stakeholders noted that it was crucial to increase the sector's contribution to the national economy.

Kipunguni resident Seleman Bishegazi said women play a significant role in the sector. "Although they are major food producers, the government has failed to realise that fact to empower them."

He spoke about women being burdened by household chores while they were supposed to concentrate on farming.

He said addressing such challenges would lead to improved crop production to have surplus for export.

Gardener Stella Mwaamba spoke about market woes and challenges in accessing credit. "The government should remove middlemen because they are exploiters. They are the ones who benefit more than farmers," she said.

TGNP Mtandao activism and movement building head Happiness Maruchu said: "We expect the 2018/19 budget to improve. Supporting rural women should be among priorities in the coming fiscal year budget especially in building their financial capacities," she said.

Tanzania

U.S.$300 Million From Acacia Not Yet Paid, Says Minister

The Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Prof PalamagambaKabudi told the National Assembly yesterday that talks… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.