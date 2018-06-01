Tanzania: ZIFF 2018 Announces Official Films

The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) 2018 edition has announced the official selection of films in competition for 2018 awards.

Festival Director Fabrizio Colombo says 2017 saw a record number of entries across all categories with over 4,000 film submitted across the various entry platforms.

The selection process according to him was extremely difficult following an increase in the amount of documentaries submitted, with over 800 being entered for consideration. With nearly 400 features being submitted, and over 2,400 short films also being submitted.

"The sheer number of film submissions for ZIFF 2018 was a surprise. It is rewarding to see how much our festival is growing and is attracting so many filmmakers around the world, but especially from our continent. We tried to stick close to our theme for this year, celebrating the courage of many filmmakers who are telling the truth and speaking out for positive change in this world," says Colombo.

Entries were also received from all over the world with submissions coming from over 140 countries, with the USA and India leading the number of submissions. East African filmmakers have also shown amazing interest in ZIFF with Ugandan filmmakers submitting 55 films, 54 from Kenya, and from Tanzania 31 films were entered. "I'm glad to see the potentiality of the cinema industry in East Africa being actualised, and I have to mention particularly the creativity of young Tanzanian filmmakers that through their short films, are truly showing the new wave of cinema in Tanzania. We invite all cinema lovers to join us this year in Zanzibar," says Colombo.

Films in competition hail from countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda South Africa, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Western Sahara, Niger, Iran, The United States, France, Ghana, Belgium, Tunisa, Swaziland, India, United Kingdom and many more.

The films in selection cross a broad spectrum of topics and genres and represent over 40 countries with a strong African representation.

The festival will take place in various venues in and around Stone Town Zanzibar from July 7th - 15th 2018