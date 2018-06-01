South Africa: Five Blitzboks in Blue Bulls Squad for World Club 10s

Five Blitzboks - Shaun Adendorff , Boom Prinsloo , Heino Bezuidenhout , Jamba Ulengo and Stedman Gans - are amongst the Blue Bulls wider squad members named for the World Club 10s.

The tournament will be played from June 15-17 in Mauritius.

JC Pretorius , a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, will also feature. Pretorius, Gans and Bezuidenhout all hold dual contracts with the Blue Bulls and SA Rugby Sevens Academy, while Adendorff, Prinsloo and Ulengo have since swapped their Blitzboks careers for the 15-man game. The Bulls' most recent signing, Paul Schoeman (from the Cheetahs), was also included in the squad. The Bulls are the defending champions for this world event, which will feature some of the best sides in the world from the northern and southern hemisphere.

Hayden Groepes , the Bulls Super Rugby backline coach, will take up the reins as head coach for the tournament.

Groepes said the tournament fits nicely in their schedule: "The tournament comes at a perfect time for us, as we head into the business end of Super Rugby, with the Currie Cup season on the horizon as well. This not only provides a good platform to get a competitive run in against some quality opposition, but also gives the boys an opportunity to enjoy a little more space on the rugby field. We are looking forward to returning to Mauritius and will be keen to defend our title in 2018." Blue Bulls squad:

Shaun Adendorff, Boom Prinsloo, Heino Bezuidenhout, Johan Grobbelaar, Jannes Kirsten, Jano Venter, Jamba Ulengo, JC Pretorius, Chris Hollis, Denzel Hill, Franco Naude, Jay-Cee Nel, Paul Schoeman, Ginter Smuts, Theo Maree, Francois Brummer, Duncan Matthews, Stedman Gans, Dries Swanepoel, Jade Stighling, Earll Douwrie, Andell Loubser, Cameron Hufke, Marnus Potgieter, Lian du Toit, Ruben Beytell

Source: Sport24