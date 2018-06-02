2 June 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Bailiffs Ransack Football House

By Adrian Mwanza

BAILIFFS yesterday ransacked the Football House and got away with goods worth thousands over unpaid dues to former general secretary George Kasengele.

The bailiffs who came with a truck got furniture starting from the reception to offices and only a few offices survived the raid.

A check at the premises found the offices deserted and only a few workers in their offices as the deputy general secretary Adrian Kashala was locked in a meeting.

And when contacted Kasengele referred all queries to his lawyers but acknowledged that he was aware of what had transpired. Read more

