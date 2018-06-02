FINLAND has given Zambia a nine million Euros grant to support business growth of micro, small and medium enterprises through improved access to finance and innovative business management skills.

Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said the support resonated with Government's recently launched financial inclusion strategy which supported small businesses in efforts to diversify Zambia's economy.

"Government supports initiatives aimed at improving people's livelihoods and has prioritised the private sector in economic development," Ms Mwanakatwe said.