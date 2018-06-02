Zambia: El of a Lucky Guy!

The promise was made three years ago. Yesterday, it was fulfilled and one Enoch Makabi is a very a lucky man. Not to mention happy.

This is because yesterday, President Edar Lungu was in Makabi's home area of Ikeleng'i in North Western Province to fulfilled his 2015 promise to build him a brand new home.

Mr Makabi is a landmine survivor who lost his leg in a fatality.

"I am happy that I've fulfilled this promise and let me assure you that Government is mindful that there are many landmine victims facing challenges and were are committed to improving your plight," said the Head of State yesterday as he officially handed over the house to Mr Makabi in Ikeleng'i district.

Mr Makabi thanked the President and Government for the house which was constructed by the Zambia National Service (ZNS).

Meanwhile, while in Ikeleng'i, the President was hailed for his exemplary leadership by the five chiefs he called on while in the area.