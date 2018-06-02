2 June 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Cosafa Chase Begins

By Kalumiana Kalumiana

Polokwane, South Africa — THE Chipolopolo begin their quest for a fifth COSAFA Cup title today when they meet stubborn Namibia in the quarterfinals this afternoon at Old Peter Mokaba Sadium in Polokwane.

Zambia would also be searching to equal Zimbabwe title haul, who won last year's event after beating the Chipolopolo 3-1.

This will be the two sides second meeting in six months after drawing 1-1 at the Morocco 2018 African African Nations Championship (CHAN) in their last Group B match before they both made quarterfinal exits.

But Zambia go into the match determined to end Namibia's two-match winning run over Chipolopolo at the COSAFA Cup.

