Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange Showcases Best of Nigerian Culture in Paris

Lagos — Le Pavilion Dauphine in Paris was the scene of the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange (NCAE) a couple of weeks ago and the platform was intended to open Nigeria for business to France and the world with a spectacular cultural exhibition through art, cuisine, fashion, film and food.

Guests ranging from public figures to private individuals from both countries including the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo were in attendance as the cultural exhibition began in earnest. Nigerian interpretations of haute couture were put together by four of Nigeria's brightest fashion icons, Lanre Da Silva, Ituen Basi, Andrea Iyamah & Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

XOXO Leo & Braids on a Bald Head, as directed by Priye Diri & Ishaya Bako respectively, were short films curated by Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju which screened in a private viewing room. Chef Fregz introduced France to the world of bold Nigerian flavours with a menu depicting the diversity of our cuisine. Some of Nigeria's most creative artists were also represented by the country's biggest art gallery, Nike Art Gallery. The art scene also saw another unique exhibition put together by the highly regarded Bisi Silva.

After a great time getting to know Nigeria'så rich and diverse cultural heritage, a now teeming crowd bore witness to the genius of Adekunle Gold through a bold performance reminiscent of his cultural roots. Belting out note after note, Adekunle Gold crooned his global smash hits in his native tongue capped off by a soulful rendition of 'Ire'. Another crowd favorite was the elegant dramatic enactment of a poem, Fear Abides with Me, by Oxzygen Koncepts.

The two-day cultural extravaganza is geared towards showcasing the finest and best of Nigerian culture, thus presenting Nigeria as a viable investment hub and a lush tourism haven.