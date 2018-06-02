2 June 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Urges Pastors to Intensify Prayers for Nation's Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, advised pastors to intensify their prayers for peace in Nigeria and maintain their dignity as they minister to their followers.

Osinbajo gave the advice in Osogbo at a meeting organised by the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference (GNPC) with the theme, "Building A Greater Nigeria".

He reiterated the need for pastors to continue to pray for the country and never be afraid of speaking truthfully and forcefully on religious matters and issues of national importance.

"As pastors, situations need to be handled carefully with the wisdom of God, especially on religious matters.

"That would help to prevent religious violence and not put the country into chaos."

The vice-president noted that Christians must stand up against unrighteous behaviour such as corruption in the country.

"We must stand against unrighteousness, especially corruption which we are fighting against presently.

"Corruption is a major problem and the present administration is putting every mechanism in place to put a stop to such practices.

"We are working very hard to ensure that such unrighteousness is stopped," he said.

Earlier, the convener, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the good job the present administration is doing in the nation's socio-economic affairs.

Adefarasin, however, urged members of the clergy to continue to pray to God to give leaders the needed wisdom to govern the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pastors, government officials, Christian faithful from different religious organisations participated in the programme at WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo, Osun State.

NAN

Nigeria

U.S. Reportedly to List Nigeria as 'Country of Particular Concern'

Against the backdrop of incessant killings in Nigeria, particularly the predominantly Muslim herdsmen slaying Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.