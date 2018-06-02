South Africa: Farm Attack Suspect Arrested, Search Continues for Remaining Suspects

press release

The Police in Vaalwater outside Lephalale have made a major breakthrough for arresting a 33 year old man for a house robbery that occurred during a farm attack.

This arrest emanated from an incident which occurred at Sterkfontein farm yesterday on 2018-06-01 during the day. A 70 year old farmer was attacked by four (04) armed suspects and they took him to his house where they robbed him of Jewellery, four (04) firearms, a Ford Ranger bakkie and an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly and subsequently, the suspect was arrested swiftly.

The following items were recovered during the arrest:

* Cash to the amount of R8 500.00.

* Two (02) toy guns and ammunition.

This suspect will appear before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Monday 04 June 2018.

The manhunt for the remaining suspects is still on and Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Metheus keyter at 082 565 8637 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the SMS Crime Line at 32211.