2 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ten Die On Kwazulu-Natal Roads in One Night

At least 10 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads following multiple fatal accidents during the course of Friday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said six people had died in a serious crash between two vehicles on the R103 near the Midmar Dam.

McKenzie said another two people died in a separate crash on the R617, with two other occupants critically injured.

"On the N3 near Tweedie in the early hours of this morning, there has been a crash involving a truck," he said.

McKenzie said the driver of the truck had passed away after sustaining fatal injuries.

In a separate incident on the N2, near Chesterville, a pedestrian had been knocked down and sustained fatal injuries.

