2 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Uber Plans 50,000 Direct Economic Opportunities in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uber has said it plans to create 50,000 direct economic opportunities in Nigeria by 2020, as well as bring additional socio-economic value to the country.

A team of Uber officials stated this during a courtesy visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo to the Uber Greenlighht Hub in Abuja, recently.

The vice president was received by Lola Kassim; General Manager Uber, West Africa, O'Yoma Ukueku; Greenlight Operations Manager, Nigeria, Uber and other members of the Uber team in Abuja, according to a statement by Uber, during the week.

The statement said the vice president also took a tour of the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja where he was shown a live demonstration of how prospective driver-partners are onboarded unto the Uber app.

"Overall, it was a positive and enlightening visit and a great pointer to how Uber remains committed to engaging with various policy and regulatory arms of the government," said officials of the company.

Uber's mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button - everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem - how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Eight years and over two billion trips later, we've started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

The Uber network is now available in over 600 cities in over 75 countries spanning six continents.

Nigeria

U.S. Reportedly to List Nigeria as 'Country of Particular Concern'

Against the backdrop of incessant killings in Nigeria, particularly the predominantly Muslim herdsmen slaying Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.