Nigeria: Uber Plans 50,000 Direct Economic Opportunities in Nigeria

Uber has said it plans to create 50,000 direct economic opportunities in Nigeria by 2020, as well as bring additional socio-economic value to the country.

A team of Uber officials stated this during a courtesy visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo to the Uber Greenlighht Hub in Abuja, recently.

The vice president was received by Lola Kassim; General Manager Uber, West Africa, O'Yoma Ukueku; Greenlight Operations Manager, Nigeria, Uber and other members of the Uber team in Abuja, according to a statement by Uber, during the week.

The statement said the vice president also took a tour of the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja where he was shown a live demonstration of how prospective driver-partners are onboarded unto the Uber app.

"Overall, it was a positive and enlightening visit and a great pointer to how Uber remains committed to engaging with various policy and regulatory arms of the government," said officials of the company.

