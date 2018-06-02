Nigeria: Tambuwal Calls for Fervent Prayers for Lasting Peace in Zamfara, Northeast

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has called on Islamic scholars and citizens of the state to observe special prayers for a lasting peace in Zamfara State, North-East and Nigeria.

Tambuwal made the remark when he hosted the 23 local government council chairmen to Ramadan breakfast in Sokoto.

He said the call became necessary in view of the security challenges bedeviling Zamfara State and other parts of the country.

The Governor stressed the need for Muslims to take advantage of the month of Ramadan and continue to pray for the country to surmount its current security challenges.

According to him, there was the need for leaders at all levels to show compassion to their followers and associates during the Ramadan.

"Allah is merciful to us and as such we should be merciful to those under us especially during the Ramadan fast," he said.

He however, expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto and other traditional leaders in the north for praying fervently for continuous peace and stability in Sokoto state and the country as a whole.

Tambuwal to this, called on the residents of the state to use the Ramadan period to offer supplications to God for peace to continue to reign in the polity.

The event was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Aliyu and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal also hosted former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko to Ramadan breakfast.