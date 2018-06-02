Nigeria: AB Rollings to Headline Third Open Mall Fashion Show 2018

AB Rollings Clothiers, owned by Fashion entrepreneur, Abiodun Adenegan Odukoya, is set to thrill its clients with an out-of-the-world outing of new collections at the upcoming Open Mall Fashion Show.

The event, which is billed to hold today, at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan Lagos, will showcase some of the best fashion designers.

AB Rollings Clothiers is deft at both formal and informal couture designs and caters to all stylish individuals irrespective of class or social status, because for them it is about the style and the finishing. It is also about elegance and not extravagance.

They promised to debut their best ceremonial and wedding outfits and costumes that are new in trend and styles and hope to quicken a lot of fiancés proposing to their fiancées because of the fascinating and titillating aura of these new collections.

Also to be debuted are formal wears made of either 100% cotton or pure wool or a combination of both, and evening suits and jackets made of fabrics conducive to our kind of weather and environment.

The Open Mall Fashion Show 2018 is the 3rd Edition to the most iconic fashion show happening in Lagos. This year, the #OMF3 will feature 15 Iconic Fashion Designers with thrilling performances from 10 sensational Nigerian music performing artistes.

Entry is free to the public. This event will feature exhibition area where people can buy fashion items at discounted prices, and AB Rollings promises to make the event an unforgettable one.

According A.B.Rollings, this year's event is going to be a very impressive one, and this was what prompted their involvement.

"We are proud to be part of this year's exhibition, hence our involvement, as we hope to receive our inestimable clients and prospective patrons to come out and support their brand, AB ROLLINGS, as they have always done," it said.