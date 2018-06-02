Nigeria: 15 Killed in Fresh Zamfara Attack - Police

Barely one week after the killing of 26 people in a community in Zamfara, gunmen have again attacked another village in the state, killing 15 people.

The public relations officer of the Zamfara State police command, Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Gusau that the bandits killed people in a village called Zakuna.

He said the village is in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara in Nigeria's North-west.

Zamfara State has seen repeated attacks in recent times that have left scores dead and added to the agony of incessant attacks across different states of the country.

Mr Shehu said the attackers invaded Zakuna in the early hours of Friday and stole cows belonging to villagers.

According to him, a vigilante group known as Yansakai took on the rustlers, forcing them to flee only for the bandits to reinforce and attack the village, killing 15 people.

"On receiving the reports of the attack, the police mobilised to the village and discovered 15 dead bodies, majority of whom were Yansakai.

"The police have, however, deployed heavy security to the area to maintain peace and stability.

"Bush combing and rigorous patrol is being carried out throughout the area by the police to avoid further loss of lives."

Mr Shehu said the state's Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered discreet investigation into the latest incident to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He pleaded with communities in the state not to relent in providing information to security operatives to end the deadly attacks in the state.

On May 25, some communities in Gidangoga District in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state were similarly attacked by bandits, resulting to the death of 26 people and injuring of three.

