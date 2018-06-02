Nigeria: 25 Universities' Contingents in Plateau As Theatre Arts Festival Begins

Contingents from 25 universities have arrived in Plateau State University, (PLASU), Bokkos to participate in the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), according to Emmanuel Dandaura, Chairman, NUTAF Board of Trustees.

The six-day festival begins Sunday, June 3.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the institution, reports that it was bubbling with activities with colourful troupes already rehearsing.

Speaking to NAN on the level of preparations, Mr Dandaura expressed optimism that the activity would be a "huge success".

"This festival, which has the theme 'Connecting Bridges', is like a market place where young and best talents will be seen by our big names in the entertainment industry.

"Three universities will perform everyday; the activities to be featured include drama performance, creative dance, stand-up comedies, workshops, costumes and cosmetics among others," he said.

Yohanna Izam, PLASU Vice Chancellor, who thanked NUTAF board of trustees for choosing Bokkos to host the festival, particularly noted that it was the first state-owned university do so.

"In the past few weeks, our university has been wearing a new look preparatory to hosting this festival. We are ready and shall not disappoint," he said.

Mr Izam pledged PLASU's continuous partnership with NUTAF, saying that it was ready to collaborate with it toward tapping the potential in the nation's entertainment industry.

Thomas Anpe, Dean, Faculty of Theatre Arts, PLASU, said that the faculty was ready to host the festival, and advised participants to "relax and enjoy Plateau".

NAN