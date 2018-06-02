Nigeria: New Pepsi Advert Features All Your Favourite Naija Footballers, Artists and Djs

Pepsi takes Nigeria's game high with its new advertisement. The all-star advert features legends and some of the best Nigerian acts in the scene. The advert features Jay Jay Okocha, Wizkid, Davido, DJ Cuppy, Tiwa Savage, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive.

Get ready to see and melt with all shades of Naija bubbleblast.

The Naija Spirit is unparalleled #NaijaAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/W38oaTZm4S

-- Pepsi Nigeria (@Pepsi_Naija) June 1, 2018