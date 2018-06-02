Nigeria: Abubakar Nominates His Chief of Staff As Deputy

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi has nominated Alhaji Audu Sule , the Chief of Staff, Government House, to serve as his Deputy.Alhaji Umar Sade, State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the nomination to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

"The governor nominated Audu Sule Katagum as the deputy governor after due consultation with stake holders in the state," he said.

It would be recalled that the former deputy governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, resigned his appointment about two weeks ago.

Information Officer of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Lamara Chinade, also confirmed to the NAN on Saturday that the name of Sule had been submitted to the House for confirmation.

"The name was submitted last week and the House may sit next week to confirm his nomination," he told NAN.

NAN