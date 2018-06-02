2 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abubakar Nominates His Chief of Staff As Deputy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi has nominated Alhaji Audu Sule , the Chief of Staff, Government House, to serve as his Deputy.Alhaji Umar Sade, State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the nomination to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

"The governor nominated Audu Sule Katagum as the deputy governor after due consultation with stake holders in the state," he said.

It would be recalled that the former deputy governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, resigned his appointment about two weeks ago.

Information Officer of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Lamara Chinade, also confirmed to the NAN on Saturday that the name of Sule had been submitted to the House for confirmation.

"The name was submitted last week and the House may sit next week to confirm his nomination," he told NAN.

It would be recalled that the former deputy governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, resigned his appointment about two weeks ago.

NAN

Nigeria

U.S. Reportedly to List Nigeria as 'Country of Particular Concern'

Against the backdrop of incessant killings in Nigeria, particularly the predominantly Muslim herdsmen slaying Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.