With just 14 days to their opening match against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles and their enthusiastic fans were brought to earth as fellow Russia-bound England showed Gernot Rohr that he still has a lot of work to do to get the Eagles adequately ready for the World Cup.

Rohr, after the match, admitted that a lot of work still needs to be done to get the Eagles ready for the World Cup.

The Eagles' captain, Mikel Obi, also expressed similar view.

Here is how the players and the manager rated in the 2-1 loss to England.

PlayerRatingExplanation

Francis Uzoho5/10

Made some good saves but was partly culpable for England's second goal when he allowed Harry Kane's grass cutter to squirm under him.

Abdullahi Shehu4/10

One of the players that froze at Wembley. The normally reliable defender was all rubbery legs and failed to join the attack even when he had the chance.

William Troost-Ekong5/10

Tried his best but also showed some tactical deficiency. Allowed Kane to pull him out of position on several occasions.

Leon Balogun5/10

After the clash of heads with Joel Obi, his game seemingly improved even though his attempts at bringing the ball out of defence were futile.

Bryan Idowu5/10

He was always under pressure because of his positioning in the first half. Improved his overall game in the second half when the team changed shape.

Ogenyi Onazi3/10

The Trabzonspor midfielder was caught in the headlights. Dwelt on the ball, made rash decisions and could not pass the ball out. His place against Croatia is in jeopardy.

Joel Obi3.5/10Many are beginning to wonder what particularly Joel Obi brings to this team. He seems to dance to another song from his teammates. He could still be dropped in the lead up to Russia.

Mikel Obi5/10

This was not the captain's best game. The Chinese league may have robbed Mikel of some edge as he struggled for control even though he played better in the second half.

Alex Iwobi6.5/10

Largely quiet in the first half as England laid siege on the Nigerian half. The second was a different story as he hummed and buzzed after switching positions - from the right flank to central midfield. Took his goal very well.

Victor Moses5.5/10

His week off showed clearly as he did not have the legs to take on Kyle Walker. Still showed some glimpses of why he would be Nigeria's most potent offensive outlet in Russia.

Odion Ighalo5/10

Isolated in the first half, he had a hand in the goal but his ball-holding must improve as well as running the channels

Substitutes

John Ogu6/10

Totally stabilized the midfield and looks in great contention to start that first match against Croatia, especially if Wilfred Ndidi cannot start.

Oghenekaro Etebo6/10

The only midfield player with great mobility and he showed it constantly in the second half when he came on.

Kenneth Omeruo6/10

Came into the right side of a three-man defensive lineup and showed some speed and awareness.

Tyronne Ebuehi6/10

Abdullahi Shehu will be nervous with Ebuehi's showing. Calm on the ball, he received and exchanged sharp passes that created space to run in behind the England defence.

Kelechi IheanachoNA

Not too much time on the pitch to give a rating.

Manager

Gernot RohrFor the fourth game consecutively, the Eagles started slowly and paid for a lacklustre first half. Showed tactical nous to change shape and personnel in the second half but he cannot afford to give better teams a two-goal advantage before starting to play.