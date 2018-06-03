Zimbabwe: Who Said Big Mummies Can't Be Sexy?

Bulawayo socialite and radio personality Patience Phiri, popularly known as Pat, says being a mother should not prevent women from expressing their feelings.

This came after she was labelled as a woman who shows off nudity because of the semi-naked images she posts on social media and her participation in the literary event Naked Girls Reading.

"When we started Naked Girls Reading, we started a conversation that has always been shied away from on stage," she said.

"We tend to be put in a box; women are lovers, mothers and sisters. Who said that as a mother, I can't be sexy and I can't be a lover? Being a mother shouldn't stop anyone doing what they want, I have a great relationship with my son, he is a teenager and I will never do anything that will shame him."

She said people should desist from body-shaming.

"We should move past the skinny and plus-size labels because it's a very thin line we are crossing to body-shaming. If a woman is beautiful in the inside, she is beautiful on the outside," she said.

"In Africa, we have women with bigger boobs, and wider hips, let's celebrate them, while in Europe women are spending money to have bigger boobs and something we have in Africa. So, let's celebrate our women and their bodies.

"I am a proud size 16, the bodies that we think we have and that we actually can be different and accepting your body is a journey. I am proud of what I have; call it whatever you want, I am proud of being a size 16," she said.

Born in Hwange and bred in Bulawayo, the Skyz Metro FM social media coordinator is a mother of one.

"I am a proud mother of one -- a son -- who is my heartbeat; through him I see life in colour. I am also inspired by the people around me, they push me to do more, achieve more and still want even more," she said.