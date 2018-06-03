3 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles Lack Quality Going to Russia, Says Eguavoen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has stated that the team assembled by Coach Gernot Rohr is deficient for the World Cup, slated to start on June 14, in Russia.

The Eagles will begin their campaign in Group D in an opening match against Croatia on June 16. The three-time African champion will then meet Iceland and Argentina in their last group game.

Speaking to The Guardian at the finals of the MRS Kids Cup Competition, as one of the special guests that included former international, Peter Rufai, Eguavoen hopes Eagles win the World Cup in Russia but doubts the team's depth, let alone winning.

"As I always say, a team's first game will determine how far it can go at a tournament. If we can win our first game, I am sure we can get to the quarterfinals. But if we don't win the first match, the question is do we have the character to come back? That I can't say.

"Some big countries bounce back when they lose their first game, but for small countries, it can be a bit difficult.

Let's see how it goes because none of the teams would have settled down at the start of their first game.

And if we can unsettle the Croatians, it might go a long way in giving us confidence to prosecute other games," he said.

"A quarterfinal berth will be a good feat for us, but I am not pleased with the players we would have on the bench because we only have 13 to 14 key players, who I think can fully represent us well... My prayer is that we don't have injuries and also that Moses Simon makes the team to the World Cup.

He is such an exciting player to watch and the nation needs his service at the World Cup," he stated.

Nigeria

Super Eagles vs England - 'Lots of Work Still to Be Done'

With just 14 days to their opening match against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles and… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.