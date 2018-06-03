Nigeria: Player Ratings - How the Super Eagles Fared Against England

Although it was a penultimate friendly before they jet to Russia, Gernot Rohr's, error-prone defence was punished by full attacking Gareth Southgate's side.

Goals by Gary Cahill and Harry Kane was enough for England to claim a win over Nigeria with Arsenal ace Alex Iwobi grabbing a consolation for Nigeria.

The game was with several nervy displays, particularly in the first half of a testy encounter, but the Super Eagles' performance was boosted by a 4-man substitution done at the beginning of the second half which brought the consolation goal.

Here's how the Super Eagles' World Cup hopefuls fared during the match at Wembley stadium against England.

Francis Odinaka Uzoho : His several saves, aerial dominance, use of feet and command of his area was not enough to stop the two goals. His abilities has showed a bit of what he can offer in the future. 6/10

Leon Balogun : Porous performance by him today. He looked tensed and was unable to contain Sterling, who couldn't utilise his chances. He needs to work more on his pacing. 4/10

William Troost-Ekong: Always looks elegant, calm and composed but sometimes needs to sniff danger sooner. He made some outstanding clearances which could have cost the Super Eagles more goals. 7/10

Shehu Abdullahi: Deserved to be substituted and undoubtedly might be dropped by the Head coach. Caught out of position several times and with the ball at his feet, he looked uncomfortable. 3/10

Brian Idowu: Confident and Steady. Played the full match, which might be a signal that he has confirmed his position in the team for the World cup. Did well to track back and deliver a last-gasp block on Ashley Young's shot from few yards when both centre backs were taken out on the counter. 7/10

Ogenyi Onazi: Again, he looked out of place and showed no connection with Joel Obi in the middle for Nigeria. Gave away the second goal by his inaccurate pass. He is yet to confirm his importance in the team for the World Cup. 3/10

Joel Obi: Wasn't on top of his game, but was more accurate and possessive than Onazi in the midfield. He was rightly substituted by the coach to give more life to the Super Eagles' midfield. 3/10

John Obi Mikel: Failed to mark down his former Chelsea colleague, Cahill, who scored from a free header. He didn't really have any impact on the game as he would have loved playing from his favourite position in the middle. The captain, however had a better second half display. 5.5/10

Victor Moses: Struggled to stamp his authority in attack probably because he played further forward than he does with Chelsea. He was only visible in the last minute of first half when he had a shot on target. Showed more energy in the second before he was substituted for Ahmed Musa. 4/10

Alex Iwobi: Excellent performance today, scored the consolation goal and was always coming deeper to connect midfield with attack. Had the most completed dribbles in the game and undoubtedly man of the match for Nigeria. 8/10

Odion Ighalo: Eager to get on the ball and try something new. But was isolated in the first half and had to battle staying onside. However, outstanding skills in the second half before he was substituted. He shot was blocked but a rebound from Iwobi gave the consolation goal. 6/10

Substitutions

John Ogu: Came in for Onazi at half time and gave Nigeria more possession of the ball. He tightened things up in midfield to give shield to Nigeria defence. 6/10

Tyronne Ebuehi: Proved he can claim his ticket to be at Russia ahead of Shehu. Showed surprising strength, joined the attack to worry England defensively 6/10

Oghenekaro Etebo: Came on at half time and the midfield regained it's shape. He contributed to a quality and solid Super Eagles midfield in the second half. 6/10

Ahmed Musa: Came in for a flabby Victor Moses. Musa's pace immediately electrified the arena. Pushed the attack and was always ready for the ball. 5.5/10

Kelechi Iheanacho: Very little time to have an impact. Fresh legs brought but no service to impact proceedings. 4/10

Kenneth Omeruo: Substituted for Balogun, and immediately made a good case for why Rohr should not only take him to Russia, but should also elevate him back into the starting eleven. 6/10