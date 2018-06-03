Nigeria: England Down Super Eagles in Friendly

Goals from Chelsea's Gary Cahill and Tottenham hit man Harry Kane saw England to victory against Nigeria in a World Cup warm-up match Saturday evening.

Cahill headed the hosts into a seventh-minute lead from Kieran Trippier's corner.

Raheem Sterling - who was booked for diving in the second half - had a sight of glory soon after the opener, but he miscued when one-on-one.

England doubled their lead before the interval when captain Harry Kane's low drive squirmed underneath Francis Uzoho.

Nigeria halved the deficit two minutes into the second half courtesy of Alex Iwobi's cool finish after Odion Ighalo had struck the upright.

But Gernot Rohr's men could not force their way through again and England improved their record at Wembley to just one defeat in the last 21 matches.