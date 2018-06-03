2 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man 60, Allegedly Stabs Daughter to Death in Anambra

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 60-year old man, Mr Cletus Aguluka, has allegedly killed his daughter, Miss Onyinye Aguluka, in her sleep.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m on Friday in Osikwu Village Awgbu, Orumba North Council Area of Anambra.

According to Mrs Georgina Aguluka, wife of the suspect, trouble started when Cletus came home in the night, drunk and looked for his touch light without success.

"The children told him that they don't know where it was, and he pretended that all was well, only for him to wake up around 1 a.m, went inside his room, brought out a machete and stabbed the daughter," she said.

She blamed the sad incident to her husband's new found love for drinking.

Also speaking, Mr Sabastine Aguluka, the suspect's immediate younger brother, said that his brother had been molesting people especially members of his family including himself.

An eye witness said the suspect escaped through the window and took to his heels when men of the village vigilance group got to the house, after which they took the corpse to a morgue.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka.

"Yes, the incident happened on the May 31 at about 0200 hrs, and the suspect was arrested yesterday (June 1).

"Investigation is ongoing, after which he would be charged to court," he said.

Nigeria

Super Eagles vs England - 'Lots of Work Still to Be Done'

With just 14 days to their opening match against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles and… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.