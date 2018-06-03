Nigeria: Ex-ICPC Chair, Mustapha Akanbi, Dies

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.

Mr Akanbi died Sunday morning in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) died around 1 a.m.

His son, Kabir Akanbi, also confirmed the death to The Nation newspaper.

He will be buried later on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

Born in September 1932, Mr Akanbi was called to the English Bar in 1963. He was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in January 1964 and joined the Ministry of Justice where he became a Senior State Counsel in 1968.

He was until his death on Sunday an elder statesman and respected opinion moulder.

He was aged 85.