3 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-ICPC Chair, Mustapha Akanbi, Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.

Mr Akanbi died Sunday morning in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) died around 1 a.m.

His son, Kabir Akanbi, also confirmed the death to The Nation newspaper.

He will be buried later on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

Born in September 1932, Mr Akanbi was called to the English Bar in 1963. He was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in January 1964 and joined the Ministry of Justice where he became a Senior State Counsel in 1968.

He was until his death on Sunday an elder statesman and respected opinion moulder.

He was aged 85.

Nigeria

Super Eagles vs England - 'Lots of Work Still to Be Done'

With just 14 days to their opening match against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.