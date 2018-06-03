3 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Dead After Building Collapses in Huruma

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a five-storey building in Huruma, Nairobi.

The building located in Ngei area is said to have collapsed at about 1:30am.

So far, four people have been rescued alive with one of the two who died succumbing to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

A search and rescue operation was underway Sunday morning despite challenges in accessibility.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit, a multi-agency rescue team has resolved to demolish one of the temporary structures located near the collapsed building to pave way for equipment being used in the operation.

