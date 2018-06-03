3 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ebonyi Lawmaker Doubtful On Buhari's Re-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nnamdi Akpa, Abakaliki

A federal lawmaker and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, yesterday, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest next year's election.

Nwonu, who stated this in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on his stewardship in the National Assembly in the last three years, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed woefully.

"Mr. President's popularity has dwindled, unlike what the people perceived him to be. I advise him to take a bow and leave the scene for others to offer their stewardship to the people."

Nwonu dismissed insinuations the Federal Government would manipulate the 2019 general polls. He said the achievements of Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governors in some states have positioned the party to clinch the presidency.

He disclosed that he has facilitated the employment of 40 graduates of various disciplines from the zone in federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Nwonu, elected on the platform of the PDP and currently the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Rural Development, described the menace of unemployment among youths as the bane of development in the country.

Nigeria

Super Eagles vs England - 'Lots of Work Still to Be Done'

With just 14 days to their opening match against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles and… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.