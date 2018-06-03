Nigeria: Ebonyi Lawmaker Doubtful On Buhari's Re-Election

A federal lawmaker and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, yesterday, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest next year's election.

Nwonu, who stated this in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on his stewardship in the National Assembly in the last three years, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed woefully.

"Mr. President's popularity has dwindled, unlike what the people perceived him to be. I advise him to take a bow and leave the scene for others to offer their stewardship to the people."

Nwonu dismissed insinuations the Federal Government would manipulate the 2019 general polls. He said the achievements of Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governors in some states have positioned the party to clinch the presidency.

He disclosed that he has facilitated the employment of 40 graduates of various disciplines from the zone in federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Nwonu, elected on the platform of the PDP and currently the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Rural Development, described the menace of unemployment among youths as the bane of development in the country.